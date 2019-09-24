St Neots Town players celebrate their early opening goal from Prince Mutswunguma. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 St Neots Town players celebrate their early opening goal from Prince Mutswunguma. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

Marc Abbott's men were put to the sword 5-2 by table-toppers AFC Dunstable as their difficult start to life in Division One Central continued.

Incredibly Saints have now leaked five goals in all three of their home league fixtures so far this season following previous drubbings at the hands of Yaxley and North Leigh.

There was no hint of the struggles to come as Prince Mutswunguma fired Saints ahead after just 25 seconds with his fifth goal of the season.

However, the visitors took less than three minutes to respond as former St Neots goliath Ryan Frater headed in a corner.

Action from St Neots Town's heavy defeat at the hands of leaders AFC Dunstable. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 Action from St Neots Town's heavy defeat at the hands of leaders AFC Dunstable. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

St Neots initially seemed to be unaffected by that setback as Mutswunguma, Bennett and Sam Gomersall were all denied by smart saves from visiting keeper Dan Green.

But they fell behind when another of their former players - Frater's brother, Nathan - produced a fine individual goal and were then cast adrift during a nightmare spell just before the break.

You may also want to watch:

A Philp howler gifted Bernard Christie a third goal before Luke Abraham headed in from a free-kick wrongly awarded by referee Daniel Todd after a fine tackle from Sam Goode.

Bennett cut Saints' arrears seven minutes into the second half when putting away a Mutswunguma pass before Sam Gormersall and Joe Sutton were denied further goals by Green.

Captain Lee Watkins spurned an excellent chance when shooting wide late on and salt was added into Saints' wounds when Christie struck again in stoppage time.

Abbott's side are now second-bottom in the early Division One Central standings following a tough return to Step 4 following relegation from the Premier Division Central last season.

Saints enter the FA Trophy this Saturday when going to fellow Step 4 side Carlton Town in the extra preliminary round.

It looks set to be a tough test with Nottinghamshire club currently sitting top of the South East Division in the Northern Premier League.

Saints made progress in another cup competition last week.

Full story: page 75.