St Neots Town skipper Lee Watkins in the thick of the action at Biggleswade Town. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 St Neots Town skipper Lee Watkins in the thick of the action at Biggleswade Town. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

Saints were beaten 2-0 by higher-level Biggleswade Town in a first qualifying round replay on Wednesday night after the sides were involved in a four-goal deadlock in the initial clash last Saturday.

Saints were undone by a goal in each half from star Waders man Solomon Sambou in the return on a night when they offered little attacking threat themselves.

Abbott admitted: "We missed a very good opportunity to progress through to the next round after how we played on Saturday.

"However, full credit goes to Biggleswade as they were in full control of the replay for long periods.

"They managed the game very well, were dangerous on the break and we didn't really hurt them."

In fact Abbott's men didn't manage a single on-target attempt during the opening period in which they fell behind after 17 minutes.

Saints were much more competitive after the break with Prince Mutswunguma failing to take a good chance to level.

And moments later their deficit doubled in the 61st minute as Sambou, who spent much of his childhood in the Fulham youth set-up, pounced on defensive confusion to pounce from close range.

Substitute Jacob Joseph, who provided a last-gasp leveller in the first clash last Saturday, came closest to a reply for Saints when skimming the crossbar with a smart shot before Sam Bennett sent a late effort harmlessly over.

Saints now return to Southern League Division One Central action tomorrow with a trip to Didcot Town.

They have a re-arranged tie at Kempston Rovers on Tuesday in the opening round of the League Challenge Cup.

The league clash at Biggleswade FC originally scheduled for that date will be re-arranged.