Manager Ricky Marheineke has bolstered his midfield options with the signing of Andrew Osei-Bonsu.

Saints received international clearance to complete the move for the 20 year-old who arrives at the Southern League Premier Division Central side from Northern Irish club Larne FC.

Osei-Bonsu is a former MK Dons youth graduate who made five appearances at first-team level for the Buckinghamshire club.

And highly-rated left-back Ben Toseland has arrived at Saints on loan from Premier Division Central rivals Kettering Town for the rest of the campaign.

Marheineke said: “I’m excited to have Andrew on board.

“He has the fitness and first-class attitude that we always look for in players.

“I’m sure he will fit in well with the rest of the group and he has now has a great opportunity to develop as a player.

“Ben has a lot of experience at this level for someone aged 20 and is a tremendous player.

“He was an ever-present for Kettering last season and there is no doubt he has a bright future ahead of him.

“You would struggle to find a better left-sided player in our league than Ben.”

Both men will feature in the Saints squad that travels to relegation battlers Halesowen tomorrow. Saints are on the road against on Tuesday when they go to Barwell.

Former Saints striker Dubi Ogbonna has joined Southern League Division One Central table-toppers after recovering from a long-term injury.

Sports are managed by former Saints favourite Jimmy Dean.