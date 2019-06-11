Manager Marc Abbott has given the club's squad a major makeover in the wake of relegation last season as they prepare for life in Division One Central of the Southern League. Abbott has drafted in midfielder Alfie Connor from fellow Step 4 side Soham Town Rangers as part of his latest recruitment drive. Saints have also snapped up frontman Sam Gomersall from Step 5 side Newmarket Town (where he was the leading scorer with 18 goals last term) while Abbott has returned to former club Haverhill Rovers to sign midfield man Jake Noble, who can also operate in defence. It takes the total number of new captures to seven following the previous arrivals of full-back Aaron Smith, centre-back Sam Goode, midfielder Lee Watkins and attacking ace Jack Chandler. Abbott has also added Matt Joseph and Sean Greygoose to his coaching team as Saints go into the new campaign with a new look on and off the pitch.