Manager Marc Abbott has given the club's squad a major makeover in the wake of relegation last season as they prepare for life in Division One Central of the Southern League.

Abbott has drafted in midfielder Alfie Connor from fellow Step 4 side Soham Town Rangers as part of his latest recruitment drive.

Saints have also snapped up frontman Sam Gomersall from Step 5 side Newmarket Town (where he was the leading scorer with 18 goals last term) while Abbott has returned to former club Haverhill Rovers to sign midfield man Jake Noble, who can also operate in defence.

It takes the total number of new captures to seven following the previous arrivals of full-back Aaron Smith, centre-back Sam Goode, midfielder Lee Watkins and attacking ace Jack Chandler.

Abbott has also added Matt Joseph and Sean Greygoose to his coaching team as Saints go into the new campaign with a new look on and off the pitch.

"We've been pretty active and that was necessary after relegation," said Abbott.

"We've brought in two new members of our management team and seven new players.

"I'm very pleased with how things are shaping up and we have a squad of players who are all hungry to prove themselves at Step 4.

"There is a good mix of youth and experience in our signings as well the common theme of being determined to step up.

"There are other lads who have been given an invitation to come along to pre-season and show us what they can do as well."

Saints return for pre-season training on June 27 with their first friendlies following in mid-July in the Hunts Premier Cup competition.

They host neighbours Eynesbury Rovers on July 13 and then entertain Biggleswade United on July 16 before going to Yaxley on July 18.

Saints are operating a 'pay what you want' admission policy for the two home games with all gate receipts being donated to the Roundhouse Primary Academy in a fine gesture.

While Saints have previous experience at Step 4 - earning title glory in their only season at the level back in 2011/12 - they will be going into the unknown against many Division One Central opponents next term.

They have never faced nine of their Division One Central rivals - AFC Dunstable, Aylesbury United, Berkhamsted, Coleshill, Didcot Town, Kidlington, North Leigh, Thame United and Welwyn Garden City - in a competitive fixture before.