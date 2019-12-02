Rovers roared into the fourth round of the national competition for the first time with a 2-1 triumph at FC Clacton last Saturday.

Chris Lewis and Jordan Brown fired the locals to success and they're already dreaming of continuing their adventure early in the new year.

"It's a great feeling to have made history for the club," said assistant boss Brown, who took charge with manager Mark Ducket working overseas.

"It was a terrific day that none of us will forget for a long time and it's a brilliant achievement to reach the last 32.

"Every single player was fantastic and they received great backing from our supporters who made the trip.

"We had a gameplan and we stuck to it. Even though it was goalless for 65 minutes, I always felt we would win.

"FC Clacton have been on a great run in their league, but we out-thought and out-played them."

Rovers, who sit eighth in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, were cheered on by an army of 50 supporters who made the long trip to Essex.

Nikco Williams was twice denied by FC Clacton keeper Ben Porter in the first half with Brown saw a header deflected behind by a defender.

Steve Gentle headed another decent opportunity wide from a Jordan Jarrold free-kick before Rovers were fortunate not to fall behind on the stroke of half-time when Jordan Lartey blasted over from close range for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division hosts.

FC Clacton also had the first chance of the second period when Jake Clowsley fired wide, but the deadlock was eventually broken by Rovers.

Chris Lewis opened his account for the club with a fine diving header to convert Rukky Diejomaoh's cross.

A terrific save from goalkeeper Jamie Greygoose to deny Kyelan Marvell then preserved a lead which was doubled in the closing stages.

Leading scorer Jordan Brown sealed Rovers' passage two minutes from time when tucking away a low Rob Ducket cross to claim his 15th goal of the season.

FC Clacton hit back in the third minute of stoppage time to halve their arrears as Chris Ribchester took advantage of a defensive mix-up, but Rovers had done enough to advance.

Their reward is a home tie against fellow Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side Leighton Town in the next round. The two sides, who recently battled out a 2-2 draw in the league, will clash at Hall Road on January 11.

Rovers currently sit three places and three points ahead of Leighton in the standings and Brown added: "After being away in four successive rounds, it's great to have a home tie.

"It's even better to be going up against a team from our league who we played recently and know plenty about.

"Hopefully the local public will turn out in force and get behind us. We've done superbly to get this far, but why can't we keep the run going?

"It looks like being a bumper crowd as well with Leighton having the biggest attendance of more than 400 in the last round."

Rovers were due to go to Potton last night (Tuesday) in the Premier Division Cup before hosting Harpenden in a league fixture this Saturday, 3pm.