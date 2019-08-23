Godmanchester Rovers captain Micky Hyem and manager Ollie Drake show off the Hunts Senior Cup last season. Picture: MARK PLUMMER Godmanchester Rovers captain Micky Hyem and manager Ollie Drake show off the Hunts Senior Cup last season. Picture: MARK PLUMMER

The local rivals do battle in the preliminary round of the famous competition, 3pm, with the bragging rights and almost £3,000 in prize money at stake.

Rovers chief Drake is adamant his Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit will start as underdogs against their higher-level Southern League Division One Central opponents managed by Marc Abbott.

And one thing both bosses agree on is that there will be no repeat of the 6-0 hiding Rovers handed out to Saints in the final of the Hunts Senior Cup last season.

"It's two of top local clubs facing each other in the FA Cup and it has got to be the game to watch at the weekend," said Drake.

St Neots Town manager Marc Abbott (right) with coach Matty Joseph. Picture: MARK RIDER St Neots Town manager Marc Abbott (right) with coach Matty Joseph. Picture: MARK RIDER

"St Neots Town should beat us. Even after being relegated, they are still a step higher with a good manager, good coaches and a good group of players.

"There's no doubt we are the underdogs but we want to go and win the game.

"It will be the complete opposite of the final back in April. It's a different season, different competition and a very different game.

"There has also have been a big turnover of players at St Neots, but that defeat in the Hunts Senior Cup final will have hurt them as a club."

But Saints boss Abbott insists the prospect of gaining revenge for that county cup drubbing won't enter his mind.

His focus is solely on this Saturday and ensuring a new-look Saints squad perform well.

He said: "We're a very different and much stronger outfit than we were for the county cup final last season.

"That night is certainly not something we've forgotten, but we knew where we were at the time.

"It's absolutely not a case of getting revenge for that result. That won't come into our thinking.

"It's about preparing well for a big game in a competition in which we want to progress and pick up some valuable prize money.

"We had Godmanchester watched in the previous round so we know what to expect from them.

"I think it will be a tight game, but we don't want it to turn into a scrap as we have some players who are outstanding technically.

"We understand there is a bit of pressure on us, but there is also pressure on Godmanchester as the home team."

Rovers beat Northampton team ON Chenecks 3-2 in the extra preliminary round while St Neots enter at this stage.

Rovers certainly go into the tie in better form having recorded back-to-back league wins by beating Gorleston 4-0 and Thetford Town 3-1, whereas St Neots have gained only one point from their first two league outings. They were thumped 5-2 at home by Yaxley on Tuesday.