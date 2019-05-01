Godmanchester Rovers goalscorer Matty Allan against Great Yarmouth. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Godmanchester Rovers goalscorer Matty Allan against Great Yarmouth. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Hyem will lead the local side into Hinchingbrooke Cup final action tonight (Wednesday) when they face Pinchbeck United at the Branch Bros Stadium in Peterborough (7.45pm).

A mouth-watering clash is in prospect between a Rovers side who finished third in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and their Lincolnshire opponents, who ended up fourth in their debut United Counties League Premier Division campaign.

Rovers have already captured silverware after trouncing holders St Neots Town 6-0 in the Hunts Senior Cup final last month, but it hasn't always been a smooth ride for them this term.

Ollie Drake's men fell short of their top two target in the league but the biggest disappointment was being booted out of the FA Vase for unwittingly fielding an ineligible player in the process of reaching the last 16.

“If you had asked me last summer, I guess I would say finishing third, winning the county cup and having a chance of another trophy ranks as a great season,” reflected Hyem, who has won the Hinchingbrooke Cup with previous clubs St Neots Town and Huntingdon Town.

“But going into 2019 we set ourselves a target of a top-two finish so we failed on that front.

“Our form has been hit and miss ever since we were thrown out of the FA Vase to be honest.

“That was a big turning point in our season. The atmosphere at the cub hasn't been the same since then and the attitudes of players have certainly dropped.

“But another trophy would be the icing on the cake and there is no pressure on us after already winning the Hunts Senior Cup.

“I don't know anything about Pinchbeck other than they have done well in the UCL this season They look like a well-run club who have climbed up the leagues quickly and I've heard their management set them up well.

“It's disappointing the final is at Northern Star, though. It's not really somewhere you look forward to playing at for a game like this.”

Rovers' league campaign ended on a low note with a 1-1 draw against lowly Great Yarmouth Town last Saturday.

Matty Allan's opener at the David Wilson Homes Ground was cancelled out on a day when they had to employ defender Ross Munro as an emergency goalkeeper after number one Niall Conroy picked up an injury in the warm-up.

Attacking ace Jack Chandler is expected to feature in the Hinchingbrooke Cup final for Rovers despite hinting on social media he has left the club.