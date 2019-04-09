Town’s plight looks bleak in Division One of the United Counties League after falling four points from safety with only four games to go.

They were rolled over 5-0 by title-chasing Anstey Nomads at Jubilee Park last weekend and now face another crucial home clash with Saturday when hosting Lutterworth Athletic, 3pm.

Brattan said: “A big crowd would give the lads a huge lift at such an important time for the club.

“We’re desperate to avoid relegation, but we’re in a tough position and we may well need to win three of our last four games to stay up.

“I know that is a massive ask of the players, but that’s the situation we find ourselves in.

“It doesn’t matter how the goals and points come at this stage – we just need results and we need as many people behind us as possible.”

Brattan had no complaints about the scoreline against a slick Nomads outfit last Saturday.

An attempt to contain the high-scoring Leicestershire outfit back-fired as Town conceded four times in the first half before giving a much better account of themselves in the second period.

Brattan added: “We set up in a 5-4-1 formation to keep things tight, but ended up conceding after three minutes.

“We were never in the game in the first half and I don’t mind admitting that a few choice words were spoken at half-time.

“We were much better in the second half after reverting to our usual system so I have to hold my hands up for getting the tactics wrong

“We can take a lot of encouragement from how we performed in the second half against what is probably the best football side I’ve ever seen in the UCL.”

The fixture this Saturday is likely to bring Brattan’s season to an early conclusion as he goes under the knife for knee surgery next week.