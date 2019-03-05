Their Under 16 team have advanced to the final of the English Schools’ Football Association (ESFA) Premier League Schools’ Cup for Girls.

Co-captain Zoe Barratt struck twice for St Ivo with fellow joint-skipper Abby Townsend and Lucy O’Brien also hitting the target in a 4-2 semi-final triumph against Bournemouth School for Girls.

It was their seventh successive victory in a competition which attracted entries from 223 schools across the country.

St Ivo will now meet Horizon Community College in a showpiece clash still to be arranged as they chase back-to-back crowns after also being national champions in this age group last season.

The school have also enjoyed glory at Under 12 level in 2014 and Under 13 level in 2016 in the past. The latter team also won the British Isles Cup as Under 14s when representing England later in 2016.

PE teacher Lisa Trigg, the driving force behind the girls’ football success at St Ivo, said: “I could not be more proud of the efforts of all of our teams this year.

“The success they have gained in their competitions is a reward for the hard-working and resilient attitudes they show.

“The Under 16 squad, in particular, train and play with such professionalism and are a joy to work with.

“It is wonderful to be through to another final and this success would not be possible without the input of Darren Marjoram, who brings his vast knowledge and love of the game to our fixtures.”

Several members of the St Ivo Under 16 squad have also helped the St Ivo Under 15 side reach the semi-finals of ESFA Under 15 PlayStation Schools’ Cup.

They booked their place in the last four with a hard-fought 2-0 success against Chester opponents Bishop Heber High School on Monday.

A fine individual goal from O’Brien and a smart Angel Lyden finish earned victory for St Ivo with Tia Everdell named as player-of-the-match.

There was also a clean sheet for goalkeeper Ella Hampton, who pulled off one terrific save in windy conditions.

St Ivo principal Sam Griffin said: “I am very proud of our footballers for their continued achievements. These successes are phenomenal.

“I must also congratulate and thank Lisa Trigg, who is the linchpin that has made this success possible for our students through her tireless efforts.”

St Ivo squads

Under 16: Zoe Barratt, Aimee Best, Sasha Brown, Ellen Bullin, Alice Claridge, Madeline Claridge, Lana Dobbie, Poppy Dunmore, Tia Everdell, Ella Hampton, Angel Lyden, Caitlin McGeown, Lucy O’Brien, Abby Townsend, Lottie Wager.

Under 15: Sasha Brown, Lia Chambers, Ruby Day, Kellie-Marie Dixon, Macy Driver, Maya Edwards, Tia Everdell, Ella Hampton, Jess Jarah, Melissa Lorman-Hall, Angel Lyden, Lucy O’Brien, Megan Scott, Lottie Wager.