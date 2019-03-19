Giuseppe Pistilli’s men completed the first part of a possible silverware double when lifting the Creake Charity Shield last Friday night.

The local side saw off fellow Division 1B outfit Isleham United 3-2 in the final of the Cambridgeshire County League competition held at Newmarket Town FC.

Houghton & Wyton were rewarded for a bright start with a two-goal advantage.

A Jordan Brockett corner was headed into his own net by an Isleham defender before Brockett doubled the lead with a fantastic free-kick strike.

A terrific save from Luke Green denied Isleham a reply early in the second half, but they did soon manage to find a way past the Houghton & Wyton number one to halve their arrears.

But the local lads restored the two-goal cushion when Brockett coolly converted from the penalty spot after Bozo Saso was sent tumbling.

Isleham hit back again with a quarter-of-an-hour to go and then piled on the pressure in a desperate search for a leveller, but the Houghton & Wyton defence – impeccably marshalled by man-of-the-match Lloyd Howard - stood firm.

Skipper Marc Puckering lifted the trophy along with injured ace Rickie Knaepel who suffered a badly broken leg in a quarter-final tie against Godmanchester Rovers Reserves at the beginning of February.

Boss Pistilli said: “I’m really proud of the boys to come out on top in a great game of football. They put in a huge amount of effort from the first minute until the final whistle.

“We managed to take chances when they came our way and we defended really well when under the cosh for parts of the case.

“It was particularly special to see Rickie lift the cup with our captain Marc Puckering.

“He was in the changing room with us before the game and it was great that he could be part of the occasion.”

Houghton & Wyton have the opportunity to claim more silverware early next month when facing Alconbury in the Hunts Junior Cup final on April 3 - a repeat of the 2016 showpiece which they won.

That match is actually their next fixture with no league games on the next two Saturdays.