The local club have been fixtures in the Kershaw Premier Division for the past eight seasons and achieved a best-ever finish of third in the 2017/18 campaign. Long-serving boss Wayne Ambler and number two Adam Burnley then stepped down at the end of last term with a number of regular players also no longer able to commit to turning out at the Memorial Field. Now, with new sibling bosses Sam and Richard Argyle unable to attract enough players capable of playing at this level, Brampton have opted to bow out. The club's reserve side, which won promotion from Division 2B last season under the tutelage of Malcolm Beswick, will now be the sole Brampton team in the 2019/20 campaign. Chairman Tony Burnley said: