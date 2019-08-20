Harrison Radwell scored one goal and made another as Godmanchester Rovers saw off Gorleston. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Harrison Radwell scored one goal and made another as Godmanchester Rovers saw off Gorleston. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The local club claimed a first Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division victory of the season when breezing past Gorleston at the David Wilson Homes Ground.

Drake enjoyed the first viewing of the 4-0 rout last Saturday afternoon and he certainly won't have minded studying the match in detail again since then.

That's now something which has become part of his managerial routine with all Rovers matches now filmed in full.

The club have appointed Paul France - their Under 18s assistant manager - as performance analyst while Under 18 chief Richard Cosbey is responsible for filming as part of a new, in-depth approach.

James Hall scored one of the goals as Godmanchester Rovers beat Gorleston. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT James Hall scored one of the goals as Godmanchester Rovers beat Gorleston. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

"It is a hugely beneficial tool for myself as a manager, my coaches and also the players," said Drake.

"We are now able to review every minute of every game and it is something I am already finding really helpful. It's not just a case of telling lads what they have done right or wrong - they can now see it for themselves.

"We have a group of people at the club who all really believe in this method. Paul and Richard are big parts of it.

"There won't be many Step 5 clubs working to this level of detail and I'm sure it will be very valuable to us over the course of a season."

Micky Hyem on the ball for Godmanchester Rovers in their victory against Gorleston. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Micky Hyem on the ball for Godmanchester Rovers in their victory against Gorleston. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Early goals from full-back Jonny Hall and hot prospect Harrison Radwell gave Rovers a position of strength against Gorleston which they never looked like surrendering.

Sixteen year-old talent Radwell then created their third goal for frontman James Hall early in the second half before Harry McGregor saved the best until last.

He capped his first Rovers start by opening his account for the club with a classy 30-yard strike.

Drake added: "We didn't really have to get out of second gear in all honesty after the two early goals made it comfortable for us.

Harry McGregor scored his first Godmanchester Rovers goal in the win against Gorleston. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Harry McGregor scored his first Godmanchester Rovers goal in the win against Gorleston. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

"I pushed the lads at half-time to get more goals in the second half and also keep our first clean sheet of the season - and they did exactly that.

"We've been conceding more goals than we should given the quality of our players so it was good to take a step towards putting that right."

Rovers go to Thetford Town tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm) for another league outing before hosting St Neots Town in a mouth-watering FA Cup tie this Saturday, 3pm.

Jonny Hall scored the first goal in Godmanchester Rovers' win against Gorleston. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Jonny Hall scored the first goal in Godmanchester Rovers' win against Gorleston. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Summer signing Ally Conway left Rovers club last week only three games into the new season to return to former club Soham Town Rangers.