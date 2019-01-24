The local club were removed from the national competition following a Football Association hearing at Wembley today (Thursday).

Rovers were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player in their fourth-round victory over Sporting Khalsa on January 5.

Midfielder Chris Hyem played in that game at the David Wilson Homes Ground when he should have been suspended after being booked in tawo previous rounds of the Vase.

Rovers’ fate was confirmed on social media by a tweet from Sporting Khalsa. It read: “Today the FA has ruled that Godmanchester Rovers have been removed from the FA Vase and Khalsa reinstated in the competition after being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player in their 1-0 win 19 days ago. This decision is subject to appeal.”

Sporting Khalsa will now face Sholing in the last 16 on February 2 with Rovers’ historic run brought to a crushing end.

Manager Ollie Drake declined to comment when contacted by the Hunts Post and Rovers chairman Karly Hurst couldn’t be reached.

A statement from the club is expected in the near future.