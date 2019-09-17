Assistant boss Alex Cook has plotted Huntingdon Town's successful FA Vase journey with manager Jimmy Brattan (behind) away for both games in the competition so far. Picture: IAN CARTER Assistant boss Alex Cook has plotted Huntingdon Town's successful FA Vase journey with manager Jimmy Brattan (behind) away for both games in the competition so far. Picture: IAN CARTER

Town booked their place in the first round proper of the national competition with a 2-1 victory against fellow Step 6 side Mulbarton Wanderers last Saturday.

An early Adam Richardson penalty and an Odie Wason strike later in the first half set Town on the way to victory at Jubilee Park - and they held on to progress despite seeing their advantage halved in the second period.

Town's win against the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South side followed up a triumph away to another team from that section - Diss Town - in the first qualifying round last month.

Cook has taken charge of both successes with boss Jimmy Brattan away.

"Having a good cup run wasn't initially at the front of our minds as we really wanted to focus on the league," said Cook.

"However, such a positive result against Diss provided us with the belief that we could really push on in the competition.

"We followed that up against Mulbarton and this competition has created a real buzz at the club.

"Unfortunately Jimmy has been away for both of the Vase games which he is gutted about, but it's a really good achievement for myself at 23 to take charge of the team.

"The fact the lads have listened and given me the time of day is really pleasing.

"The success is really down to them, though, for producing gritty and hard-working performances."

Town's reward is a home tie against another Step 6 club - Frenford - at the next stage on October 12.

The Ilford-based side play in the First Division South of the Thurlow Nunn League.

Cook added: "We would have felt positive no matter who we were drawn against, but we definitely believe it is a winnable game."

Town return to United Counties League action tomorrow night (Wednesday) when hosting Harrowby United in a Division One clash at Jubilee Park (7.45pm) as they bid to snap a run of three consecutive league losses.

They are without a fixture this Saturday.