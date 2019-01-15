The local club have stormed into the last 16 of the national competition for the first time.

But they are now the subject of a Football Association investigation following their fifth-round victory against Sporting Khalsa on January 5.

Hunts FA county secretary Dean Watson confirmed: “I have spoken with the FA today and I have been informed that at the moment Godmanchester Rovers have not been removed from the Buildbase FA Vase.

“However, the club has been charged for allegedly playing an ineligible player in the last round of the competition.

“This will result in a hearing with the Football Association and that hearing will then determine Godmanchester Rovers’ standing in the competition.

“The date of this hearing is still to be confirmed.”

The Hunts Post understands the player in question is midfielder Chris Hyem.

According to the FA Full-Time website, Hyem was cautioned in two previous rounds of the competition and therefore, under new rules introduced this season, should have been suspended for the tie against Sporting Khalsa.

Hyem received a yellow card in a 3-1 triumph at fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Great Yarmouth in early November and was cautioned again as Rovers saw off Lincolnshire outfit Holbeach United in the fourth round on December 1.

Rovers manager Ollie Drake said: “We were not aware that the player in question was unavailable to play in the game against Sporting Khalsa.

“We had certainly received no notification of any suspension for any of our players in the FA Vase.

“That was the biggest win in the history of Godmanchester Rovers and everyone associated with the club would be heartbroken if we were to be removed from the competition.”

Rovers have piled up close to £5,000 of prize money in the FA Vase and have been drawn away to former winners Sholing in the next round on February 2.