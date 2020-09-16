It was a competitive game with the hosts opening the scoring early on, Heath rising above everyone to power in a header.

The blue-shirted home side put the pressure on after as they looked to extend their advantage but it was Warboys who scored next through an unfortunate own goal.

Little Paxton did go back in front after the break, Neal squeezing his shot into the back of the net from a tight angle, and Simmonds increased the size of the mountain Warboys had to climb, by unleashing a long-range free-kick into the roof of the net.

Killingworth soon responded for Warboys with a clean strike off the post to set up a nervy finish.

But despite the visitors pressing valiantly for another equaliser, the Little Paxton defence held firm to clinch the victory.