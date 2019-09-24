Action from table-topping Eaton Socon Reserves' win against Great Chishill in Kershaw Senior B Division. Picture: SIMON COOPER Action from table-topping Eaton Socon Reserves' win against Great Chishill in Kershaw Senior B Division. Picture: SIMON COOPER

The local side have stormed to three consecutive victories in Division 1B of the Cambridgeshire County League.

The latest of those successes arrived last Saturday when an Adam Naylor hat-trick inspired a 6-2 win at Swavesey Institute.

Lloyd Howard also struck twice for the early pacesetters with former Huntingdon United chief Lee Milton being the other scorer.

Brampton have won both outings so far at that level with Harry Cotton, Omar Marsh and Ellis Ogle finding the net in a 3-0 victory against Ely City 'A' last Saturday.

Two local clubs can be found in the top three in Kershaw Senior B Division.

Eaton Socon Reserves maintained top spot with a 4-1 victory against Great Chishill which featured a brace from Alan Moore. Callan Irvine and Ollie Vale also struck.

And St Ives Rangers climbed into third spot by thumping Fordham 6-1 with captain Jordan Cornwell hitting a hat-trick.

Lloyd Schwier bagged a brace to take his goal tally to six in two games, while Leon Tennant also found the net.

Somersham Town are enjoying Friday nights under their West End lights.

They have reeled off back-to-back victories to climb the Kershaw Senior A Division table.

Dan Sterna grabbed the only goal against Huntingdon last Friday to follow up a 4-0 drubbing of Milton a week earlier in which he also scored. James Hodson, Robert Read and Luke Sterna were also on target on that occasion.

But Milton bounced back from that defeat to condemn another local side - Huntingdon United - to their first loss of the season last Saturday.

United went down 4-3 at Sapley Park despite two Joe Bennett goals (one from the penalty spot) and a Connor Ray effort.