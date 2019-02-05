Midfield ace Rickie Knaepel suffered multiple breaks to his right leg in a tackle during his club’s Creake Charity Shield quarter-final against Godmanchester Rovers Reserves.

The game, played on the 3G pitch at Hinchingbrooke School, was abandoned after following the incident.

Knaepel was taken to hospital where he has since undergone surgery and now has a lengthy recovery ahead.

A gofundme page - https://www.gofundme.com/helping-hand-for-local-footballer - has since been set up by Knaepel’s team-mate Lloyd Howard and was more than a quarter of the way to reaching a £2,000 target within 24 hours of its creation.

Houghton & Wyton boss Giuseppe Pistilli said: “It was difficult for everyone and distressing to see Rickie in so much pain. He is one of the first names on the teamsheet for us and will be a huge loss for the side.

“Everyone knew he was in trouble straight away. Justin Howard, who is our reserves’ manager, took control of the situation and used his first-aid training until the paramedics arrived and the referee, Stacey Fullicks, also handled things brilliantly.

“It’s great to see everyone giving so generously to the appeal andeveryone at the club will do whatever we can for Rickie.”

It was a happier Saturday for one prolific player.

Brampton Reserves star Ellis Ogle hit a double hat-trick as his side thumped lowly Great Paxton in a Division 2B clash.

The 21 year-old struck three times in each half to take his tally for the season to 23 and rocket to the top of the goalscoring chart at the level.

Table-topping Buckden continued their pursuit of the Division 3B title with a high-scoring derby success.

Andrew Conway hit a hat-trick in a 7-1 demolition of Somersham Town Reserves which also featured a brace from Dominic Smith. Jake Winterburn and Harry Shipp also found the net.

Eaton Socon ‘A’ ignited their survival mission in Division 3A with a shock success.

The second-bottom locals triumphed 4-2 at leaders Suffolk Punch Haverhill with Kyle Morris and Damian Chamberlain hitting braces.Bluntisham Rangers mounted a fine recovery to earn a Kershaw Senior B Division derby draw last Saturday.

Deividas Dolbninas and Josh Rathjen earned them a point in a 2-2 deadlock with St Ives Rangers, who had struck twice in the opening 20 minutes through Lloyd Schwier and Jordan Cornwell.