Huntingdon Town Rowdies, donning their newly-sponsored kits by Vistry East Midlands PICTURE: SGB PHOTOGRAPHY Huntingdon Town Rowdies, donning their newly-sponsored kits by Vistry East Midlands PICTURE: SGB PHOTOGRAPHY

Huntingdon Town Rowdies Under-12 Whites have secured a new kit sponsor for the 2020–21 season.

Two housebuilders Linden Homes and Bovis Homes, part of the Vistry Group, contributed £500 towards new shirts and jackets for the football squad.

Some of the money is also being used to put on winter training sessions for the team, who play at Jubilee Park, off Kings Ripton Road. Alan Holman, manager of the team, who play in the Hunts Youth Under-12s ‘A’ League, said: “The Vistry Group have really stepped up to the mark to provide a lot of happiness and joy to 14 young boys by supporting us extensively this season with shirts, jackets and with vital funds to assist with our winter training programme.”

Nic Chapman, sales and marketing director for Vistry East Midlands, said: “The club creates a fun and safe environment in which the children can develop their skills, and we are honoured to be supporting it during the 2020-21 season.”