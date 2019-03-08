Most Read

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Riverside Park. Picture: SIMON LEHER

Man remains in critical condition after collapsing in Huntingdon

The candidates for the Eaton Ford By-election on March 21

Meet the Eaton Ford candidates who want your vote on Thursday

Climate change protest in Huntingdon

Huntingdon students strike to demand climate action

Incident on Huntingdon Ring Road

Emergency services and air ambulance dealing with incident at Huntingdon Ring Road

Football news from the Hunts Post.

LOCAL FOOTBALL: Match involving Eunice Huntingdon abandoned following racial abuse claims

Withnail and I can be seen as part of the new Cambridge Film Festival presents 'A Film I Love...' season.

new Cambridge Film Festival presents new ‘pay what you can afford’ movie season
HEADQUARTERS: Huntingdonshire District Council's Pathfinder House

Council claws back £600,000 in overpaid benefits but charity warns of debt problems
