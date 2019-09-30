Town have a must-win United Counties League Division One home clash against rock-bottom Lutterworth Athletic this Saturday, 3pm.

"It's an absolutely massive game and nothing less than three points will do," stressed Brattan, whose side are in freefall after five consecutive league defeats.

"We're at home to the team sitting bottom of the table and we have to get ourselves going again in the league.

"I firmly believe we are good enough to be a top-seven team in this division, but we have to start proving it on the pitch.

"The losing run has been a huge disappointment for all of us."

The latest Town setback came at Raunds Town last Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by their Northamptonshire hosts.

Brattan's men failed to take good early opportunities before a goalkeeping error from Sarunas Snitkas gifted the hosts a breakthrough.

Huntingdon conceded again in a set-piece situation as their deficit doubled before the break.

The halved the arrears when Adam Richardson struck from the penalty spot but couldn't convert plenty of pressure into an equaliser.

There was also a let-off at the other end as Raunds missed a spot-kick of their own which was conceded by Snitkas.

"Not taking our chances and giving away soft goals has become the story of our season," added Brattan.

"We bombarded them in the second half and they were really hanging on, but we only had ourselves to blame for being 2-0 down in the first place.

"We've got to cut out the individual mistakes that are happening far too often and proving to be very costly."