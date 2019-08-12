Town came from behind to beat Northampton side Sileby Rangers at Jubilee Park with the only disappointment being that the scoreline wasn't more emphatic than 3-1. Chris Jones hit the crossbar early on, but Town were then second-best for much of a blank opening half. Brattan's men also fell behind early in the second period before ruthlessly hitting top form with three slick goals all scored in breakaway situations. Adam Richardson was a key figure for Town as he produced a terrific solo effort to level before being the architect of their other two goals. Richardson picked out Ian King to complete the turnaround with his first Huntingdon goal before also laying on a clincher for captain Corey Kingston. The latter goal arrived moments after the Town skipper had seen another effort controversially disallowed while substitute Sam Orrell also saw a goal scrubbed out late on.