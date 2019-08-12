Huntingdon Town goalscorer Ian King with manager Jimmy Brattan. Picture: IAN CARTER Huntingdon Town goalscorer Ian King with manager Jimmy Brattan. Picture: IAN CARTER

Town came from behind to beat Northampton side Sileby Rangers at Jubilee Park with the only disappointment being that the scoreline wasn't more emphatic than 3-1.

Chris Jones hit the crossbar early on, but Town were then second-best for much of a blank opening half.

Brattan's men also fell behind early in the second period before ruthlessly hitting top form with three slick goals all scored in breakaway situations.

Adam Richardson was a key figure for Town as he produced a terrific solo effort to level before being the architect of their other two goals.

Richardson picked out Ian King to complete the turnaround with his first Huntingdon goal before also laying on a clincher for captain Corey Kingston.

The latter goal arrived moments after the Town skipper had seen another effort controversially disallowed while substitute Sam Orrell also saw a goal scrubbed out late on.

"We didn't retain or recycle the ball well enough in the first half and we were fortunate to still be level at the break," admitted Brattan.

"We also fell behind against the run of play to a very poor goal to concede, but that seemed to spur us on and even at 1-0 down I was in no doubt we would win the game.

"We've got a ridiculous amount of pace going forward and we showed with the goals how quickly we can turn defence into attack. Sileby just couldn't handle it at times.

"It's a good win that but it could and should have been even more emphatic due to a couple of goals being ruled out very dubiously."

Central defender Sam Pell made his Town debut after arriving last week from fellow Division One side Whittlesey Athletic.

And full-back James Seymour was introduced as a substitute in the second half after returning to Town for a second spell from local side AFC Barley Mow.

Town face a tough trip to title favourites Melton Town this Saturday before heading to higher-level Peterborough Northern Star in the opening round of the KO Cup on Tuesday.

Brattan added: "Confidence is high in our squad and the morale is excellent after a good start to the season.

Facing Melton will be a massive test as they're the team expected to win the title, they have won their only league game so far and had a great result in the FA Cup last Saturday.

"But they are home team and all the pressure is on them. It's a free hit for us in many ways."