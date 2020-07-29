Mills is a former professional footballer who played as a midfielder during successful spells at Rushden & Diamonds, Crawley Town, Kettering Town, Stevenage Borough, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City.

Among his achievements as a player are winning the FA Trophy and league winners medals at Conference North, Conference Premier and the Football League Third Division levels.

Mills then made the step into management as assistant manager at Wrexham, followed by a spell in a similar role at King’s Lynn Town, before taking up the position as manager at Rugby Town and Corby Town.

A UEFA A licence coach, Mills has most recently been working at Northampton Town within their academy set-up as the lead coach at under-16 level.

His success over the past few seasons of developing talent at that age group has been second to none with excellent progression numbers into the scholarship phase as well as winning the EFL youth alliance South East division in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

*Eynesbury Rovers have announced the signing of Danny Payne as player-coach.

You may also want to watch:

The former Welwyn Garden City captain has a UEFA B coaching licence and will bring a wealth of experience to the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division club.

Rovers have also revealed their first few pre-season friendlies ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with trips to ON Chenecks (August 22), Shefford Town (August 25), Langford (August 29) and Cranfield United (September 5).

They are hoping to confirm other fixtures on Saturday August 15, and August 18 or 19.

*Huntingdon Town have announced significant investment in their Jubilee Park ground, with chairman Doug McIlwain signing off on a substantial project of works.

The Hunters home ground will see a new pitchside barrier, new dugouts and new fencing surrounding the stadium, with chairman McIlwain keen to highlight the help of fellow board member and the FA in securing funds for the £150,000 upgrades.

He said: “These are truly exciting times for this club, with big changes on and off the pitch. These upgrades will make Jubilee Park one of the premier facilities in the local area.”

Manager Laurence Revell has started his rebuilding project, with many new faces at the first training session recently.

The club will field three adult sides in 2020-21, with the first team playing in United Counties League Division One, the reserves in the UCL Reserve League and the development squad in the Peterborough District League.

*Godmanchester Rovers have announced their first pre-season friendly away at West Wratting on Wednesday August 5. Kick-off at Bull Lane will be at 7pm.