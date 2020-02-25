Rovers came from behind to claim a 2-1 success against Brantham Athletic in a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash at the David Wilson Homes Ground last Saturday.

All of the goals arrived in the closing stages with Rovers briefly going behind before mounting a fine comeback.

Micky Hyem levelled with cool finish inside the box before Austen Diaper provided the winner when volleying in a free-kick delivery from Ross Munro at full-stretch.

"I'm made up for the lads," said Rovers chief Drake. "We would have rolled over and lost that game a few weeks ago.

"To fall behind with around 10 minutes to go was a real blow, but the lads produced two moments of excellent composure and maturity to get us the three points.

"The players have done me and the club proud lately. We knew we needed to turn things around and they've done that."

Rovers have lost only one of their last six league outings and that was at the hands of runaway leaders Stowmarket.

You may also want to watch:

A fine start to 2020 also includes a fine success at higher-level Yaxley in a Hunts Senior Cup quarter-final.

Drake's men were due to continue the defence of the county crown last night (Tuesday) againt Huntingdon Town in a semi-final, but that match was postponed again.

Rovers return to league action at Walsham le Willows this Saturday before entertaining Swaffham on Tuesday.

* A former Godmanchester Rovers star has been hit with a six-month ban.

Matty Allan, currently at Step 4 side Soham Town Rangers, has been suspended from all football activity and fined £250 following a betting charge.

Allan breached FA Rule E8 by placing 254 bets on football matches between January 27, 2017 and November 3, 2019.

FA rules prohibit players, management and committee members from clubs at Step 4 or higher - the level Soham are at - from betting on football at any level.