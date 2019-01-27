Brett’s chase for a second singles title came to an end at the semi-final stage courtesy of a 2-9, 8-7, 2-1 defeat at the hands of fellow English bowler Simon Skelton.

Brett dominated the opening set at the Potters Resort in Norfolk and also raced into a 7-2 advantage in the second set to put a place in the final within touching distance.

But Skelton responded to take that set and force a tie-break in which Brett took the first of three ends. Skelton again replied and then triumphed in the decider.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Brett said: “Halfway through the second set Simon changed the jack length. I just lost the pace and he upped his game.

“Fair play to Simon because he hung in there and did enough to get the win in the end.”

Brett’s semi-final exit completed a week of near misses as he was a beaten finalist in both the Pairs (along with Ely man Greg Harlow) and the Mixed Pairs (when teaming up with New Zealand lady Helen Carman).

Meanwhile Skelton, who had to fight his way through the qualifiers to earn a place in the tournament, now faces 2013 champion Stewart Anderson in the final today (Sunday).