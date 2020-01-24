The Warboys White Hart wizard pipped fellow Englishman Mark Royal in a last-eight clash which went right down to the wire at Hopton-on-Sea today.

Sixth seed Brett prevailed in a tie break at the Potters Resort to keep alive his hopes of a unique treble after already landing the Open Pairs and Mixed Pairs crowns.

Brett was pipped 8-7 in the opening set and also trailed 3-1 early in the second set.

But the local man reeled off a series of three singles and a double in the next four ends to ease into a 6-3 advantage.

Royal battled back in the final end when he claimed two shots and just missed out on adding a third bowl to win the match, but Brett took the set 6-5 to set up a three-end tie-break.

Brett took the opening end only for Royal to respond, but the local man produced a terrific bowl to secure the third end and earn victory.

Brett now faces Welshman Jason Greenslade in the semi-finals tomorrow (Saturday) as bids to follow up his 2016 title triumph with another slice of glory.

Greenslade is the 15th seed while Les Gillett (fifth seed) and Robert Paxton (eighth seed) contest the other semi.