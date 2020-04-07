The county association confirmed its stance on the issue but is prepared to give individuals and clubs extra time in which to pay them.

A Hunts FA statement revealed: “In light of the current challenges that we all face, the Huntingdonshire FA have decided that all payments for outstanding admin and discipline fines relating to misconduct charges will be deferred and will not be requested until 14 days prior to a club’s first fixture of the 2020/21 season – unless clubs wish to settle them earlier.

“However, all such payments need to be completed before your first fixture.”

Funding has been made available to clubs struggling through the Coronavirus pandemic after Sport England put together a £195 million package.

Grants between £300 and £10,000 are already available through a £20 million Community Emergency Fund.

The Hunts FA statement continued: “Huntingdonshire FA understands that all clubs and organisations face a challenging time due to the current situation with Covid-19 and as such, we wish to highlight the Sport England Community Emergency fund.

“This new fund aims to help community sport and physical activity organisations who are experiencing short-term financial hardship or the ceasing of operations due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.”