The visitors to Jubilee Park had won all five of their previous outings but needed two goals in the last 20 minutes to rescue a point from a 2-2 draw.

The Hunters came into the contest with a decent record too, four straight wins from their opening five games, and playing with a style that has given them some early season acclaim from supporters.

And despite the rain, the pitch was perfect for quick-paced and free-flowing football, conditions that suited the style of both clubs.

And there were chances for both in the first period but the main talking point was a penalty for Huntingdon that was not given.

Jezz Goldson-Williams looked to have been brought down by the Bucks’ keeper Jake Bull but the referee was left unmoved.

But Huntingdon did get their noses in front after the break, the impressive Corey Kingston rounding off a fine passing move with a finish at the back post.

That came on 59 minutes and just two minutes later the lead was doubled, Ashley Ingham getting this one with a cool finish when put one on one with the keeper.

With a little under 30 minutes to go it appeared that the home side were fully in the driving seat.

However, two enforced substitutions that saw both Goldson-Williams and Ingham go off, hampered Huntingdon’s momentum and Long Buckby showed why they are top of the lead by pulling one back, Bradley Harris the scorer after a fine run and finish on 72 minutes.

And the visitors didn’t let up their onslaught and had an equaliser shortly after, Jim Smith latching onto a left-wing cross with a back-post header.

Both sides had opportunities to win the game in the final minutes.

Warren McSkelly had Huntingdon’s best effort with an audacious lob from 30 yards that needed Bull to tip it over.

At the other end the post and a brave block on the line prevented the Bucks from snatching the win.

The point has Huntingdon in fifth with Long Buckby still on top of the pile.

The Hunters host Whittlesey Athletic in the first derby of the season on Wednesday.