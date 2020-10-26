Huntingdon Town hosted Burton Park Wanderers for a United Counties League Division One match. Huntingdon Town hosted Burton Park Wanderers for a United Counties League Division One match.

Town had gone into the contest on the back of two draws and two defeats in Division One of the United Counties League but got off to a great start with a Wilkins Markate goal putting them in front after just 16 minutes.

However, they gifted the bottom of the table visitors an equaliser just before half-time through an error at the back and despite dominating possession in the second period, they were unable to find a way through.

Revell said: “Frustrating is the one word I would use to describe it. We created a number of chances but as is the way for us at the minute, we just can’t seem to finish them.

“Then we gave away a really sloppy goal and that was probably the only shot they had on target.

“But when you gift people something like that, they are going to take them.

“We have to cut those silly mistakes out of our game and we need to be scoring at the other end.

“We need to be more clinical and if we want to be challenging at the top end of the table, we need to be beating teams like this.

“We dominated with the ball and if you don’t take your chances, you’re not going to win games of football.”

Their best chance in the second half came on 61 minutes when Ash Ingham beat the offside trap and burst through one-on-one with the keeper.

He opted to square it but before Aaron Murrell could tap it in, it was pinched off his toes by Corey Kingston, who unfortunately for Huntingdon had been offside from the initial pass through.

It proved a costly moment and leaves Huntingdon down in seventh after 10 games and even though that would be acceptable at the end of the season, Revell wants more in the present.

He said: “I never go into a game thinking a draw would be nice, we go into every game to win.

“It could quite easily have been four or five but that’s been our story over the last few weeks.

“We didn’t lose but it feels like a loss because of the amount of possession we had and the amount of chances we created.

“We know we’re a team in transition and we’ll be OK this year, which for us is getting towards the top half of the table.

“We just need to start converting theses chances.”