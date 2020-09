Molly, a sixth form student at St Peter’s School. Huntingdon, captained the Ipswich Town Women’s team on Sunday. The side played in the Home Store Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup, and came away with a 6 - 0 victory over Brett Vale F.C.

Molly, from Hartford, has previously played for Huntingdon Rowdies, St. Ives Rangers, Leicester City RTC, and is currently in her second season with Ipswich Town Women.