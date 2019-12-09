The Huntingdon pupils beat off competition from five other schools in the event held at Ernulf Academy, in St Neots, recently.

Matches were played in a round-robin format with champions St John's going on to represent Hunts in the regional finals next year.

You may also want to watch:

Other schools to take part were Bury CofE Primary School, Crosshall Junior School, Spaldwick Community Primary School, Thorndown Primary School and Westfield Junior School.

Futsal is an indoor version of football played between teams made up of five players and using a heavier ball.

The final Hunts School Sports Partnership competition of 2020 takes place this Wednesday as Year 5/6 girls teams take part in their futsal event.