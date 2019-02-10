Adam Richardson scored twice in Huntingdon Town's triumph at Harrowby. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY Adam Richardson scored twice in Huntingdon Town's triumph at Harrowby. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY

The troubled Saints – who are expected to apply for voluntary relegation at the end of the season - were thumped 5-0 at Tamworth to remain in the Southern League Premier Divison Central drop-zone.

A youthful and unchanged side, who were unlucky losers to a late goal at Biggleswade Town in midweek, again performed promisingly for much of the first half in the Midlands.

But they were undone by two goals in the space of three minutes from Jack Concannon and Chris Lait just before the break and they saw their deficit grow further 10 minutes into the second half when Lait struck again.

And former National League side Tamworth, a club who have experienced tough times themselves after suffering two relegations in three seasons, then clinched victory courtesy of a quick brace from substitute Gregg Smith, who struck twice within five minutes of his introduction.

Young substitute Reif Clarke was twice denied a consolation goal by fine saves while Saints keeper Finley Iron prevented Smith from claiming a hat-trick late on.

St Ives Town manager Ricky Marheineke could be forgiven for being sick of the sight of Rushall Olympic.

The Midlands side breezed to a 3-0 victory at Westwood Road yesterday in the Southern League Premier Division Central as Saints suffered only a second defeat of 2019.

It was also only the second occasion Marheineke’s men have been on the receiving end of a three-goal defeat this term. The only previous one was also inflicted by Olympic in the October reverse fixture.

An unfortunate own goal from captain Robbie Parker put Saints behind inside the opening quarter of an hour.

Their deficit doubled 11 minutes into the second half as Simeon Maye struck and Marheineke then made a triple substation – which included sending on new signing Tom Wood for a debut following his arrival from St Neots Town - in a bid to spark his Saints side into life.

But any hopes of a fightback were short-lived as Charlie De’Ath was dismissed moments later for collecting a second caution and Rushall sealed the points as Joseph Hull struck from the resulting free-kick.

Huntingdon Town collected a terrific United Counties League triumph yesterday – on a day to remember for coach Alex Cook.

He took charge of a senior fixture for the first time with boss Jimmy Brattan away on holiday and masterminded a 3-0 triumph at Harrowby United in Division One.

All the goals arrived in the first half with Adam Richardson striking twice before Jamie Waterworth got in on the act.

Eynesbury Rovers were beaten 2-1 at lowly Rothwell Corinthians in the United Counties League Premier Division.

Rovers were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of striker Dubi Ogbonna after half-an-hour.

They conceded twice in quick succession on the stroke of half-time before Jack Uttridge halved the arrears with 20 minutes to go.

Godmanchester Rovers’ home clash against Thetford in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division was postponed on Friday night.