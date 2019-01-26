St Ives Town striker Jake Newman sees his late penalty saved during their draw with King's Lynn. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON St Ives Town striker Jake Newman sees his late penalty saved during their draw with King's Lynn. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON

Matt Clements’ men triumphed 1-0 at Needham Market thanks to a Russell Short goal early in the second half.

The success in Suffolk lifted Saints three points clear of the relegation zone.

St Ives Town came close to a major scalp at that level when drawing 1-1 with promotion-chasing King’s Lynn.

Ollie Snaith fired the locals ahead in the first half at Westwood Road, but they were pegged back just after the hour.

Saints couldn’t take a golden opportunity to claim victory when striker Jake Newman saw a late penalty saved.

A tough week for Godmanchester Rovers ended in frustration as they dropped points in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title race.

Ollie Drake’s men were held to a 2-2 draw by Walsham le Willows at the David Wilson Homes Ground.

Jack Chandler fired Rovers ahead from the penalty spot with his third goal in two games after Reece King was bundled over in the box.

That was the only breakthrough of a first half in which Charlie Bowen, Buster Harradine and Joe Walker all spurned excellent chances.

Rovers were then stung by a quick turnaround when conceding twice in the space of seven minutes as Walsham le Willows hit the front in the second half.

But they clawed their way level when Luke Brown struck in the first appearance of his second spell with the club after being picked out by a cross from substitute Arran Mackay.

And Rovers were twice denied a winner by the woodwork as Mackay and Tom Spark hit the bar late on, but Rovers still stretched their lead at the summit to four points on a day when title rivals Histon were beaten.

Huntingdon Town pocketed three valuable points in their pursuit of United Counties League Division One safety.

Jimmy Brattan’s side triumphed 3-2 at fellow strugglers Burton Park Wanderers in an incident-packed contest.

A brace from Corey Kingston put Town in command before they saw their lead wiped out.

Brattan was sent to the stands for his protests following the award of a controversial penalty which allowed the hosts to level.

Jamie Waterworth then missed a penalty to put Huntingdon back ahead before Adam Richardson succeeded in hitting a winner.

Eynesbury Rovers’ home clash against Holbeach in the United Counties League Premier Division was surprisingly postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.