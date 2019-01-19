Rovers face a Football Association investigation into allegations they fielded an ineligible player in their historic fourth-round success against Sporting Khalsa in the national competition earlier this month.

But the worrying possibility of being thrown out of the Vase certainly hasn’t affected their focus on the pitch judging by a 3-2 triumph at Wroxham.

It was a victory earned by a late comeback as Jack Chandler pulled Rovers level in the 81st minute before captain Micky Hyem was their match-winner five minutes later.

The three other goals all arrived in the opening 15 minutes of the contest with Chandler briefly having Rovers on level terms.

Ollie Drake’s men also had to survive a stoppage-time scare when Wroxham headed against the bar and the officials ruled the ball did not bounce over the line.

St Ives Town suffered a double-blow in stoppage time when being held to a Southern League Premier Division Central draw.

Ricky Marheineke’s side had to settle for a 1-1 deadlock at struggling Halesowen following late drama.

Defender Jarvis Wilson was sent off for conceding the penalty which was converted by the hosts. Wilson picked up a second caution for that indiscretion after also being booked earlier.

Halesowen were denied an opener by the crossbar before Jake Newman classily chipped Saints ahead three minutes before half-time.

Two goal-line clearances and a couple of smart Martin Conway saves kept Saints’ advantage intact until they were pegged back from the spot in the dying moments.

St Neots Town are now only one point above the Premier Division Central relegation zone.

Captain Luke Knight was sent off for collecting two cautions during a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Alvechurch.

Saints fell behind after 12 minutes and Knight’s first booking followed 10 minutes before the break following a flare-up in midfield.

And he was then dismissed six minutes into the second period following a fracas also involving team-mate Scott Sinclair and a member of the Alvechurch management team.

The visiting official was shown a red card with both Saints players cautioned – a punishment which in turn led to a sending off for Knight.

Saints were then seen off by two goals from Alvechurch man Lee Chilton as they went down heavily.

Eynesbury Rovers won 2-0 at Desborough in the United Counties League Premier Division but Huntingdon Town were beaten 5-3 by Bourne in Division One despite two Corey Kingston goals and an effort from recent signing Christan Le.