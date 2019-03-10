Prince Mutswunguma celebrates his goal during St Neots Town's 2-2 draw against Biggleswade Town. Picture: MARK RIDER Prince Mutswunguma celebrates his goal during St Neots Town's 2-2 draw against Biggleswade Town. Picture: MARK RIDER

The young Saints had to settle for a 2-2 draw in an A1 derby showdown against Biggleswade Town at the Premier Plus Stadium that they twice led.

The visitors’ second leveller arrived three minutes into stoppage time, just as eight-man Redditch’s leveller had in a 1-1 draw against Saints the previous Saturday.

Marc Abbott’s men had gone ahead after eight minutes when Gary Wharton pounced for a third goal in as many games, but the lead was shortlived as Biggleswade replied after a quarter-of-an-hour when a corner was headed in by Joe White.

Saints retored their lead 10 minutes before half-time when Prince Mutswunguma turned in an initial Mason Wilson-Rhiney effort – it meant the local club struck twice in a league match for the first time in 2019.

And that’s the way it stayed until one-time Saints defender Jordan Gent poked home in a goalmouth sramble in the dying moments to ensure the points were shared.

Saints are now one place and one point above the drop-zone with a crucial home clash against the side they leapfrogged yesterday – Lowestoft Town – to come this Saturday.

St Ives Town also suffered a late blow yesterday as their winning run came to an end.

Ricky Marheineke’s side were beaten 2-1 by struggling Barwell at Westwood Road in a contest settle in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

That’s when defender Henry Eze header in a classy winner to complete a second-half comeback for the visiting side.

Saints went ahead through a terrific Ben Seymour-Shove finish after 20 minutes and only a fine save stopped him from volleying in a second goal, but Barwell were much the better side after the break.

They levelled courtesy of a penalty from captain Brady Hickey in the 50th minute after Saints defender Gavin Hoyte handled and then claimed all three points late on.

Godmanchester Rovers’ title hopes are all but over in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Ollie Drake’s side were beaten 1-0 at 10-man Newmarket Town yesterday as they fell 10 points behind leaders Histon.

The only goal arrived five minutes before half-time and after the hosts had a player dismissed.

Eynesbury Rovers breezed to victory against bottom side Wellingborough Whitworth in the United Counties League Premier Division.

Debutant Scott Sinclair hit a debut goal in the 5-0 win at Hall Road following his arrival from higher-level neighbours St Neots Town earlier in the week.

Another recent signing, Rob Conyard, also claimed his first Rovers goal on a day when Jordan Brown (2) and Steven Gentle also found the net.

Huntingdon Town were beaten 2-1 at Aylestone Park in Division One.

They dropped to one place and two points above the relegation zone after a loss in which Corey Kingston provided their goal.