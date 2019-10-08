Town host fellow Step 6 side Frenford in the first round proper of the FA Vase at Jubilee Park, 3pm.

It's a mouth-watering clash for a club who have endured plenty of lean times in recent years and Brattan is anxious to ensure his men seize the chance to shine.

Their Essex opponents are eighth in the First Division South of the Thurlow Nunn League. Town have already put out two teams - Diss and Mulbarton - from the First Division North during their Vase run.

Brattan said: "It's a big day for the club and we need to ensure we put in the sort of performance we all know we're capable of producing.

"We've already had two great results in the Vase, but I expect this to be the toughest test we've faced so far.

"We don't want our run to end here and hopefully it can be a memorable occasion with a lot of people turning out to get behind us.

"There is a real buzz around the club and the lads are determined to themselves justice."

Town received a confidence boost last Saturday when snapping a run of five consecutive defeats in United Counties League Division One.

But boss Brattan was quick to admit that their display during a 4-3 victory against rock-bottom Lutterworth Athletic at Jubilee Park wasn't the best.

Adam Richardson was twice denied by the woodwork before the lowly visitors hit the front before Christian Le levelled and Odie Wason completed the Town turnaround.

A goalkeeping error from Sarunas Snitkas gifted Athletic a leveller before James Seymour restored the advantage late in the first half.

Once again Town failed to hold onto their lead as Lutterworth levelled early in the second period, but Jakub Sulima succeeded in settling the contest for the hosts just after the hour.

"It was a poor performance in all truth," added Brattan. "But we picked up an important three points to get us moving in the right direction again.

"The game was nowhere near as close as the scoreline suggests. In fact it should have been over inside 10 minutes!

"But unfortunately we missed several good chances and gave away more sloppy goals.

"I'm beginning to sound like a broken record, but we simply have to start cutting out the costly mistakes."

Town then have another knockout fixture on Tuesday when going to Potton in the opening round of the Hinchingbrooke Cup. That match will be postponed should there be a need for an FA Vase replay.