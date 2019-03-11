Rovers predictably proved too strong rock-bottom Wellingborough Whitworth as they breezed to a 5-0 victory in a United Counties League Premier Division clash at Hall Road.

Rovers also triumphed by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture back in December and, just as on that occasion, it was Steven Gentle who put them ahead.

Eynesbury then took command with two goals in a minute on the stroke of half-time.

Debutant Scott Sinclair, who arrived last week from higher-level neighbours St Neots Town, provided the first of them before Jordan Brown got in on the act seconds later.

Brown then struck again 10 minutes into the second half before substitute Rob Conyard opened his Rovers account in stoppage time.

When the two clubs met last season, it was discovered that then Whitworth boss James Mallows had a soon who was receiving treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Rovers chairman Matt Plumb promised to donate all admission money from the sides’ next clash to the hospital’s Children’s Charity.

And even though Mallows has since left the Northamptonshire club, Rovers kept their promise with more than £250 being passed to his brother, Connor, who played in the game last Saturday.

Match referee Daniel Cobbett also donated his fee of £30 in another fine gesture.

Eynesbury remain seventh in the Premier Division ahead of a trip to second-placed Rugby Town this Saturday, 3pm.