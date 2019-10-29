The village club stretched their 100 per cent start to the Division 1B campaign by seeing off Chatteris Town Reserves at the Memorial Field.

And the 5-1 victory - which featured goals from Harry Cotton, George Grant, Jack Miles, Sam Miles and Ellis Ogle - was gained in memory of former player Don Pond, who died recently at the age of 84.

Pond represented the club with distinction in the 1950s before going on to play semi-professionally for St Neots Town.

Don's wife Susan, daughter Clare and brother Dave were on hand to present the match-ball to captain Jack Miles ahead of the win last Saturday.

Fellow locals Houghton & Wyton have matched Brampton's four-game winning streak to start the Division 1B campaign.

New bosses Mick Clarke and Darrell Clark continued their dream start with a 4-0 success at Ely City 'A' last Saturday.

Bozo Saso hit two of the goals with Ryan Palmer and Lloyd Howard also on target.

Fenstanton also remain unbeaten at that level after edging out Gamlingay United Reserves 5-4 while Godmanchester Rovers Reserves roared to a double-figures success when thumping Mepal Sports 11-1.

The Rovers second-string were aided by the inclusion of first-team players Tom Spark, who hit a hat-trick, and Micky Hyem, who bagged a brace.

Ben McKinnell and Harvey Garguilo also claimed two goals apiece with Tom Lloyd and Kyle Rudland getting in on the act.

Another Division 1B side, Hemingfords United, made progress in the Creake Charity Shield last Saturday.

James Sykes hit four of the goals in a 6-2 victory against Swavesey Institute in the second round.

But the club's 'A' team fell at the first Reg Haigh & Arthur Peck Cup hurdle when going down 8-2 at Sawston Rovers Reserves.

St Ives Rangers Reserves pipped Bluntisham Rangers Reserves 4-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Hunts Lower Junior Cup last Saturday.

Needingworth United thumped Huntingdon Town Development 9-1 to make progress while Alconbury Reserves also advanced with a 2-1 win at Peterborough club Parkside.