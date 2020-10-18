Hemingford Colts and March Town Reds U14s side produced a thrilling encounter ending in a 5-5 draw on Saturday, as both teams looked to continue their starts to the season.
It took 20 minutes for the first goal of the game to arrive, after both teams found themselves battling out a close game.
It was Wallace who got his first goal of three, giving March a 1-0 lead, but it lasted all of two minutes as Webb pulled the game back to 1-1. Both scored again soon after to make it 2-2 but a penalty converted by Ranner and one for Godfrey gave Hemingford a 4-2 lead at half-time.
The second half brought more goals with Ryan chipping in with two quick-fire goals to get March Town level again at 4-4.
The comeback seemed to be complete when Wallace completed his hat-trick with five minutes remaining, only for Webb to complete his own treble and salvage a draw with another penalty deep into added time.