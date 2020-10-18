It took 20 minutes for the first goal of the game to arrive, after both teams found themselves battling out a close game.

It was Wallace who got his first goal of three, giving March a 1-0 lead, but it lasted all of two minutes as Webb pulled the game back to 1-1. Both scored again soon after to make it 2-2 but a penalty converted by Ranner and one for Godfrey gave Hemingford a 4-2 lead at half-time.

The second half brought more goals with Ryan chipping in with two quick-fire goals to get March Town level again at 4-4.

The comeback seemed to be complete when Wallace completed his hat-trick with five minutes remaining, only for Webb to complete his own treble and salvage a draw with another penalty deep into added time.