Hayes, who succeeded Gary Setchell as boss late last week, has called for positivity from supporters as he builds a new-look squad to do battle in Division One South East of the Northern Premier League next term.

"The first job I have is to lift the doom and gloom," said Hayes.

"All I've heard in the few days since I was appointed is that we don't stand a chance of staying up.

"I urge all the fans to get behind us as we'll have a management team and group of players giving 100 per-cent for this football club.

"Anyone in my team will play for the shirt, run through a brick wall and do the things the fans expect of them.

"We're looking for young and hungry players who play the game for the right reasons.

"We need lads who are keen to test themselves at this level - just the same as I am as a manager - and aren't worried about the travelling we have to do."

Hayes accepts some existing Fenmen players will move on, but he is already working hard to attract new blood.

"I'm expecting players to leave," admitted Hayes. "That's usually the case in non-league football during the summer and even more so when there is a managerial change.

"But I've spoken to around 50 players already and have a few agreements in place with a lot more lads still to talk to.

"It feels like I've been on the phone constantly since I accepted the job last Thursday night!"

Wisbech return for pre-season training on June 25 and Hayes plans to hold a fans' forum after that date.