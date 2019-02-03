Current boss Matt Clements confirmed to the Hunts Post this afternoon that Marc Abbott is their target to become his successor.

Abbott is currently manager of mid-table Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Haverhill Rovers.

Saints could themselves be playing at Step 5 next season after owner Lee Kearns admitted they are considering voluntary relegation from the Southern League at the end of the current campaign.

Clements, who is moving into a director of football role at the Premier Plus Stadium, said: “We’re keen to bring a in a young manager with excellent coaching ability and Marc fits that bill as far as we’re concerned.

“We have done things properly and put in an approach to Haverhill.

“I had a chat with him earlier today and he is obviously aware of our interest in him.

“There is nothing more than that to report at this stage although it goes without saying that we would very much like him on board at St Neots Town.”

Saints fell into the Southern League Premier Division Central bottom three yesterday following the postponement of their home clash against Coalville Town.

They are due in action on Tuesday at promotion-chasing Biggleswade Town when Clements will take charge, but he confirmed Saints hope to have their new boss in place ahead of a weekend trip to Tamworth.

Assistant manager Jack Cassidy left the club yesterday, but Ben Yeomans is staying on as first-team coach and will work alongside the new manager.

Goalkeeping coach Gary Dean, physio Kayleigh-Anne Burt and kit man Mick Hunt are also expected to remain until the end of the season.