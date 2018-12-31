Rovers were held to a goalless draw by Norwich United on Saturday, on the same day that fellow title challengers Histon dropped points at Walsham Le Willows. Rovers sit a point above Histon, who have three games in hand.

“On paper, it’s two points dropped, but in reality, it wasn’t a bad point in the end,” said Drake.

“We didn’t look like we were going to score from open play, but on reflection we didn’t look like we were going to conceded either, so you could say 0-0 was a fair result.

“It’s a massive missed opportunity, to have gone four points clear would have been big and we could have put a lot more pressure on Histon.

“But we’re top of the league going into 2019, and have a good scoring record so I’m still happy.”