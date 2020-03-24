The announcement, made this afternoon following a meeting involving league chairmen, affects three local clubs.

Godmanchester Rovers play in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division at Step 5 while Eynesbury Rovers operate in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division at the same level.

But the official ending of the season could have a much bigger impact on Huntingdon Town who are second-bottom of the United Counties League Division One standings at Step 6 and are therefore liable to be relegated.

A decision will now be made later this week on whether the 2019/20 campaign is simply declared null and void, or whether a points-per-game system will be employed to determined title-winners, promotion-winners and relegated sides.

Information sent to all United Counties League clubs by chairman Alan Poulain that won’t happen until the FA Alliance League decide on what happens at higher levels of the non-league game.