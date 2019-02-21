Rovers ran out 4-2 victors on penalties over fellow step five outfit Eynesbury Rovers in a Hunts Senior Cup semi-final tie, following a competitive 1-1 draw at Bearscroft Lane.

After Austen Diaper put the home side in front five minutes into the second half, a Chris Hyem own goal on 54 minutes levelled the scores, and that’s the way it stayed in a hotly-contested affair.

Manager Ollie Drake’s men have now bounced back from a disappointing league draw at home to strugglers Long Melford, and he was overjoyed with his side’s response.

“It’s a really good way to start this week, building on what we didn’t do on Saturday, which was to win a game,” Drake said.

“The boys have rocked up here off the back of a poor month of football. They’ve given absolutely everything and the reaction that we had was good enough to win the game.”

Charlie Bowen netted the decisive spot-kick for Godmanchester, with Buster Harradine, Tom Spark and Jack Chandler the other Rovers players converting from 12 yards.

Godmanchester have booked a date with St Neots Town in the showpiece event, alongside a Hinchingbrooke Cup showdown.

But despite losing ground in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title race, Drake admires the achievements already accomplished by his team.

“To be in two cup finals and still be in with a slight chance of winning the league, that’s already over-achieving,” Drake added.

“We’re not going to give up because we’re well aware that there are teams behind us chasing us for second, so to be in two cup finals, best case scenario we win two and finish second, that’s a hell of a season.

“We have to get this league form right back on track because we are in danger of losing second and we really don’t want to do that because I think we deserve to finish there.”

Rovers aim to retake second place from Woodbridge Town when they travel to FC Clacton on Saturday (3pm).