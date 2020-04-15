The club have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Just Giving, having been hit like many others up and own the country by a lack of income due to their league season being cancelled.

Expenses such as utility bills, ground maintenance, insurance and certifications still have to be paid and the club are asking for donations to help them through this challenging period.

A club statement said: “Some clubs may not survive this crisis, but we are determined to emerge from it in the best possible state.

“We are pulling out all the stops to ensure we can be there when matches resume and continue the incredible success we have had with our youth, U18s, Reserves and First Team structures.

“Godmanchester Rovers is an important part of the local community and a destination for many on a Saturday afternoon where we see parents with young children who enjoy the youth set-up come and watch the first team in action.

“The club has a fantastic support from this community and beyond and we want to make sure it survives and continue to thrive in bringing our national game to local boys, girls and adults in the future.”

Whether a dedicated Rovers fan, or someone who is supportive of what the club is trying to achieve, any donation will be gratefully received.

If the donation is for £10 or more and personal details are included, that person will gain free admission to Godmanchester’s next home league match whenever that may be.

The fundraising initiative will run until May 31, or when the £2,000 target is reached.

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/grfccovid?utm_term=G52JGBzAX.