The struggling locals sit second-bottom of the Division One table in the United Counties League following a torrid season.

Any team finishing in the bottom two of a Step 6 league this season is 'liable' to be relegated as part of an FA restructure of the non-league and Town are desperate to avoid the drop.

Revell - the third man to occupy the Jubilee Park hotseat this term - has been set a survival goal following his appointment last week and hopes to inspire a late rise up the standings.

He told the Hunts Post: "Huntingdon is a local club to me and I could see they were in a bit of bother.

"I thought it would be nice to try to help them out and it's a move that made sense to me after I left Potton.

"I wanted to come in and work with the previous manager but he wasn't open to that unfortunately.

"I've taken the job on now and I'll do all I can to get the club up the table.

"Teams finishing second-bottom usually tend to get a stay of execution at this level, but that's a gamble we would rather not take.

"Our aim is to climb the table and ensure we stay at this level. We had a meeting of all players from all teams at the club last week and everyone showed real desire to pull together."

Revell's reign began with a goalless draw at Rushden & Higham United last Saturday.

Ash Ingham - one of a host of new signings - was a whisker away from providing a winner for Town in the second half when going round the goalkeeper but seeing his shot hit the outside of a post.

Revell added: "I knew it would be a difficult place to go and get a result - even more so when bringing so many new players into the squad.

"It took us a while to settle as you would expect, but we created plenty of chances and could easily have come away with the win.

"The positivity of the existing players was good considering they haven't won since early October.

"We can't change the past so we have to focus on what lies ahead. We have a 10-game season ahead of us and we got a point in the first of those fixtures."

Striker Ingham has arrived from Barton Rovers along with full-back Garry Jones.

Revell has raided former club Potton for midfielder Andrew Samuels and wideman Jordan Slama.

He has also drafted in frontman Joel Diri from the London area although his Town debut was ended by a dislocated shoulder in the first half.

Revell, who also promoted defender Jack Bond into the first-team fold, expects to make another three signings this week ahead of a Saturday home date against Blackstones at Jubilee Park, 3pm.

Revell has brought in Kevin O'Sullivan as assistant manager and appointed Graham Haggar as coach. Both men have worked with him previously at Potton.