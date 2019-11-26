The local club are enduring a tough season in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

They slipped to 10th position in the standings following a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Kirkley & Pakefield last Saturday when again without a whole host of players.

And double-winning Drake - who guided Rovers to Hunts Senior Cup and Hinchingbrooke Cup glory last term - has described the current situation as a 'crisis'.

He stresses he does not want to walk away but admits he is struggling to spark a turnaround.

"I have to admit that I'm considering my future," Drake told the Hunts Post.

"I'm not the sort of person to run away from something when it doesn't go well.

"A lot of people do choose to do that, but it's not in my personality.

"I'm certainly not going to doubt my ability either as I've proved myself at this level of football, but it is now getting to the point where I'm not sure what else I can do for the club and the players.

"The chairman and directors have always given me everything I've asked for and I was able to repay them with a couple of trophies last season.

"But right now myself and the players are letting those people down and we need to work out how we can change that.

"We have one of the best squads in the league on paper, but they just aren't performing - and the main reason for that is our availability has been so poor.

"It's the hardest time I've experienced in football management and we're potentially losing two of our big players in the next few days.

"It's definitely a crisis and we need to decide what direction the club moves in going forward."

Drake revealed captain Charlie Bowen and leading scorer James Hall could both leave Rovers, who have suffered four successive defeats in all competitions.