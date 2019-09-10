Saints sampled success last Saturday when beating Berkhamsted 2-1 in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup - a victory which earned them £4,500 in prize money.

Ben Seymour-Shove hit the decisive goal from the penalty spot at Westwood Road after earlier creating an opener from Charlie De'Ath which was cancelled out by the lower-level visitors.

"It's ironic that our first win of the season was gained on a day when we produced one of our worst performances for a while," said Marheineke.

"We've played really well, been unlucky and lost games this season, so I'll happily accept us not being great, having that bit of luck on our side and getting a result.

"Our first goal came from a corner which the referee ordered to be re-taken and the penalty was soft, but the way we managed the game once back ahead pleased me.

"The players handled the situation really well on a day which carried a lot of financial importance in addition to the need to get a win on the board."

Saints' first success of 2019/20 was swiftly followed by a new signing. Marheineke has swooped to land striker Matt Foy after initially missing out on the player during the summer.

Foy opted to sign for Cambridge City then, but has now left that club with Marheineke pouncing.

He scored twice for Saints in a friendly against Step 5 side Cogenhoe last weekend and had a productive spell in Step 3 football for Harlow last season when on loan from League Two side Cambridge United, who released him earlier this year.

"Matt is an out-and-out number nine who scores goals," added Marheineke.

"He got 16 goals in 24 games at Harlow last season and that shows what he can do at our level.

"We made Matt an offer in the summer when he chose to go to Cambridge City, but it didn't work out for him there.

"He has become available again and looked very sharp for us in the friendly last Tuesday, so I'm delighted to be able to bring him in.

"Matt had a lot of loan deals and now needs to find a home. I feel sure he'll be a great fit for us and vice versa."

Foy will make his competitive debut in a Southern League Challenge Cup tie at Lowestoft tonight (Tuesday).

He will also be in the squad for their Premier Division Central trip to Midlands side Rushall Olympic this Saturday, 3pm, which is followed by a home clash against Kings Langley on Tuesday, 7.45pm.

Another striker, Dylan Wilson, has joined Cogenhoe on a dual registration deal.