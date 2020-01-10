Four young prospects from the League Two club have arrived at the Southern League Division One Central strugglers for the rest of the season.

Goalkeeper Finley Iron, defender Tom Dickens, midfielder Lewis Simper and striker Joe Neal will all be available for a home clash against Bedworth United tomorrow, 3pm.

Their moves - and the appointment of new manager Barry Corr, who takes charge for the first time against Bedworth - are part of what has been called a 'strategic collaboration' between United and Saints.

Iron is no stranger to the club after previous loan spells in the last two seasons. He has been pulled out of higher-level St Ives Town to return - a situation which has led to an angry reaction from that club's chairman, Gary Clarke.

Frontman Neal also had a deal at Step 3 side Needham Market cut short so he could join St Neots.

Dickens and Simper, who both signed their first professional contracts with Cambridge last week, are getting a taste of senior football for the first time.

They join a Saints side sitting second bottom of the Division One Central standings although they have an 11-point cushion over basement boys Wantage Town. Only the team finishing bottom is certain to be relegated this season.

The deals for Iron, Neal, Dickens and Simper have a recall option for Cambridge United after 28 days.