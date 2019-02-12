Darren Marjoram’s side eased to a 4-0 victory at King’s Lynn Town Ladies to move four points clear of their closest challengers and extend their unbeaten record in a dazzling debut season at this level to 15 matches.

An early own goal from a Sasha Smith corner put Saints ahead before top scorer Tierney Coulson doubled their advantage.

Coulson struck again with a terrific lob on the hour before Hannah Seymour-Shove completed the scoring - and a fine late save from goalkeeper Kira Markwell preserved her clean sheet.

“It was a very good team performance against a dangerous King’s Lynn side,” said Marjoram.

Saints take a break from league action this Sunday when travelling to higher-level Cambridge United in the semi-finals of the Cambridgeshire Women’s Invitation Cup.

That match takes place at Mildenhall Town FC and kicks off at 2pm.